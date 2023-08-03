Hilton Grand Vacations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

