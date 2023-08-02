Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.3 million in its…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $716.6 million in the period.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.