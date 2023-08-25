TRUMP CHARGED IN GEORGIA: Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail | Fans show support | Indictments explained | Supporter charged in Atlanta and Maryland | Importance of the mug shot
Hibbett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 25, 2023, 6:37 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.8 million.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB

