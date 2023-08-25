Hibbett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.9…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.8 million.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.75 per share.

