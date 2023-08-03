HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $507.7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $507.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.