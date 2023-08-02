Hersha Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $18.1 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 41 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hersha Hospitality expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 24 cents to 30 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HT

