Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $185.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG

