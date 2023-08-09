Heritage-Crystal Clean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $192.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCCI

