Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $140 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $5.35 per share.

