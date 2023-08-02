Live Radio
Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:58 PM

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

