Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $178.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.