Haynes International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143 million.

