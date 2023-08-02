Hawkins: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.4 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $251.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.