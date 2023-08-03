Hasbro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $235 million in…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $235 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.