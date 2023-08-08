Harvard Bioscience: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $980,000 in…

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $980,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

Harvard Bioscience expects full-year revenue in the range of $116 million to $120 million.

