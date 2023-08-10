Live Radio
Harte-Hanks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 4:48 PM

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported profit of $580,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The marketing company posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period.

