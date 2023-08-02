Hanover Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.91 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

