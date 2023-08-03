Hannon Armstrong: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.1 million.

