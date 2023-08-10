HanesBrands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBI

