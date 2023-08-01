Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $125 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.8 million.

