Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $221 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $845 million.

