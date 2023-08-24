Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boulder, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $447.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $116.5 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAIN

