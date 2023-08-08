Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.
The consulting company posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 41 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72.8 million to $74.3 million for the fiscal third quarter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.