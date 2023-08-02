GXO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $65 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.

