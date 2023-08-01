Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $93.7 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $4.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $304.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up