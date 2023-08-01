Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $93.7 million in…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $93.7 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $4.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $304.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.3 million.

