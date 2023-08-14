Gulf Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Monday reported a loss of $682,000 in…

SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Monday reported a loss of $682,000 in its second quarter.

The Shouguang, China-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

