Gulf Island Fabrication: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:10 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

_____

