Guess: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $664.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 64 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.88 to $3.08 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.