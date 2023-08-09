Groupon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.