Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.5 million. The…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.9 million.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.08 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.