Grid Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

