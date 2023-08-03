Greystone Housing Impact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Thursday reported profit of $21.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 85 cents.
The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHI
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.