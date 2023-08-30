Greif: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $90.3 million.…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $90.3 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

