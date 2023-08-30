Greif: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $90.3 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.75 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEF.B

