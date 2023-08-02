Greenlight Capital Re: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Wednesday reported…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Wednesday reported profit of $49.9 million in its second quarter.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $174.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $141.7 million.

