Greenlane: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Monday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $6.56.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.