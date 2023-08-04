Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Green Plains Partners: Q2…

Green Plains Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Friday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up