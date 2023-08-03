Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $578,000. On…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $578,000.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $361.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.4 million.

Green Dot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.

