Green Brick Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:07 PM

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $75.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.63.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $456.3 million in the period.

