Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–ELECTIONS BILL VETO

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is vetoing on Thursday a sweeping elections bill that would end a grace period for voting by mail, make new allowances for partisan poll observers and tighten rules for same-day voter registration. In a video message released Thursday, Cooper accused legislative Republicans of using their slim veto-proof majorities to execute “an all-out assault on the right to vote,” which he said has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with keeping and gaining power. Cooper, who is term limited and cannot run for reelection in 2024, had successfully blocked several provisions contained within the 43-page bill during past sessions. But Republicans now hold the narrow three-fifths supermajority they need to override his veto. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1:30 p.m.

EDUCATION-EARLY CHILDHOOD

Across the country, books and lessons that represent different families and identities are increasingly the target of conservative pushback — even when they’re for the youngest of learners. Educators and free-speech advocates say the books and lessons caught up in these bans often simply acknowledge the existence of different identities. That’s crucial, experts say, to help young children develop empathy and an understanding of themselves — especially for children whose families include people of color or LGBTQ+ relatives. Of the bans targeting picture books, about three-quarters are books that address LGBTQ+ themes and roughly half mention race, PEN America says. By Annie Ma. SENT: 880 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH FRIEND-GUILTY PLEA

KINGSTREE, S.C. — A longtime friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has pleaded guilty to helping the disgraced attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh’s dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming wasn’t immediately sentenced after his guilty plea Wednesday in a South Carolina courtroom. The 54-year-old former attorney got a nearly four-year sentence for similar federal charges earlier this month. He’s the second Murdaugh associate ordered to prison since investigators began scrutinizing every aspect of Murdaugh’s life in 2021. Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son. SENT: 580 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA-TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students comply with federal and state nondiscrimination laws and school boards must adopt them, Virginia’s attorney general said in a legal analysis released Thursday. By Sarah Rankin.

RUSSIAN-DNA SMUGGLING

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian scientist was sentenced to probation Thursday for illegally smuggling test tubes filled with DNA from endangered species into the U.S., in an incident that initially caused alarm among Customs agents who discovered the tubes. By Matthew Barakat.

CIA SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

FAIRFAX, Va. — A CIA officer trainee has been convicted in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The unusual case has sparked a legal reckoning within CIA in which two dozen women have come forward in recent months to report sexual misconduct to Congress. CIA officer Ashkan Bayatpour was found guilty of assault and battery. He acknowledged the unwanted touching but insisted he intended it as a joke. The CIA declined to comment on the criminal case but said it has reformed its handling of sexual misconduct claims. By Jim Mustian and Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

DOLLAR TREE RESULTS

Dollar Tree’s fiscal second-quarter results beat Wall Street’s estimates as the discount retailer experienced strong sales and increased traffic at its stores. Dollar Tree Inc. earned $200.4 million, or 91 cents per share, for the period ended July 29. A year earlier the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company earned $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This topped the 88 cents per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected. Revenue totaled $7.33 billion, which was better than Wall Street’s forecast of $7.22 billion. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS-BOEING

Airline supplier Spirit Aerosystems says it’s aware of a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on certain models of the 737 fuselage it produces. The company said because it uses multiple suppliers, only some units are impacted and it will continue to make unit deliveries to Boeing. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 210 words, photo.

____

LOCALIZATION

____

AUDIO

Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss

Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation and the Texas power grid

Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high

____

TOP STORIES

GEORGIA ELECTION INDICTMENT — Donald Trump has hired a new lead attorney for his Georgia case as he’s set to surrender on charges he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow says in a Thursday court filing he’ll be lead counsel. Trump’s booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

CIA-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT — A CIA officer trainee has been convicted in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The unusual case has sparked a legal reckoning within CIA in which two dozen women have come forward in recent months to report sexual misconduct to Congress. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-BIKER BAR SHOOTING — Authorities say three people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The gunman is believed to have been a retired law enforcement officer and was also killed by deputies. The shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. It has long been a popular watering hole for motorcyclists. SENT: 500 words, video, photos, audio.

MED-GUN VIOLENCE-SCIENCE — Gun violence prevention research has experienced a small boom in the wake of mounting shooting deaths, expanded funding and burgeoning advocacy. A growing number of cities are teaming with researchers to develop evidence-based plans to cut down on fatal shootings. In Tennessee — a state riven this year by a school shooting in Nashville and political turmoil afterward — the city of Knoxville is working on a program to reduce firearm homicides. It includes an outreach program, Turn Up Knox, that works with police and community advocates. Importantly, though, it does not count on new gun restrictions. SENT: 1,580 words, video, photos, 1,050-word abridged version.

____

