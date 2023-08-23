Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA FREEDOM PARK

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and African American leaders from across the state unveil a historic monument in Downtown Raleigh to honor the community and its history in the Tar Heel state. By Hannah Schoenbaum.

NORTH CAROLINA-HOME COLLAPSE

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley says he took the first flight home after learning of an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend. Farley said in an interview with WCNC-TV that he was in Nashville when a neighbor called and explained the situation. Officials say Robert Farley was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Caleb Farley says he has been leaning on his faith and that staying with the principles his parents raised him with has kept him going. SENT: 440 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law. The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said the legislature reasonably determined that those interests don’t outweigh what he calls “the interest of the unborn child to live.” By James Pollard. SENT: 320 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA BUDGET

RICHMOND, Va. — A compromise deal on a state budget is likely to be reached in the next few days. That’s according to remarks Wednesday from a bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers who have been leading this year’s drawn-out negotiations. Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee co-chair Janet Howell says the deal could be reached by the end of the week. Howell and the other negotiators said lawmakers could be back in September for a vote. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged lawmakers to get the job done and signaled he’s open to a compromise that doesn’t include every permanent tax cut he’s been pushing for. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 700 words, photo.

DOLLAR-TREE-SETTLEMENT

NEW YORK — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties to settle existing contested and open inspections of similar alleged violations — and face hefty violations for any future offenses. SENT: 430 words, photos.

____

____

____

