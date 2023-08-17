Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

____

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR-TRANSGENDER RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. —— After North Carolina enacted a ban on gender affirming care for minors, a look at how the political landscape has changed in the years since Democrats in the state fought back against the “bathroom bill.” By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING:

_____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-SCOTT-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle, two of the contenders will be hitting the same stage in front of the largest annual gathering of Republicans in early-voting South Carolina. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already been set as the headliner at Rep. Jeff Duncan’s Faith & Freedom BBQ on Aug. 28. Duncan has now told The Associated Press that Sen. Tim Scott has also accepted an opportunity to speak in his capacity as a South Carolina senator, not presidential hopeful. The event comes five days after Scott, DeSantis and others in the broad GOP field are set to debate in Milwaukee. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 650 words.

____

VIRGINIA

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

____

LOCALIZATION

EDUCATION-CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM-LOCALIZE IT: Across the country, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year, making them chronically absent, according to data compiled by Stanford University and The Associated Press. The absences added to the time that students missed during the school closures and pandemic disruptions, and cost them crucial time in classrooms as schools worked to help them recover from massive learning setbacks. We offer data on absenteeism for 40 states and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

——

VIDEO

Recreation and diplomacy meet at Camp David

Lahaina residents eager to get back to their homes

Crater Creek Wildfire Grows Tenfold Overnight, Triggering Massive Evacuation Order in Canada

Trump supporters demonstrate in Atlanta after the impeachment against the former president

____

AUDIO

Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies

Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows

Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports. Here’s what you need to know

____

U.S. STORIES

HAWAII-FIRES — Hawaii’s governor has vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people. Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina. He acknowledged the move would likely face legal challenges. SENT: 760 words, video, photos, audio.

AP POLL-BIDEN-ECONOMY — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, graphic.

UNITED STATES-JAPAN-SOUTH KOREA — President Joe Biden is set to welcome the leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first summit of his presidency at the Camp David presidential retreat. Biden’s meeting on Friday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida comes as the United States aims to further tighten security and economic cooperation between the two countries. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the last year because of Seoul and Tokyo’s shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MILITARY ACADEMIES-SEXUAL ASSAULT — A new report says the U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing, and shift behavior training into the classrooms in order to address an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct. U.S. officials say the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the often negative and unpunished behavior they see by those mentors. SENT: 710 words, photo, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.