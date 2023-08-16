Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR-TRANSGENDER RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH —- Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly plans votes Wednesday seeking to override the governor’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors. The state House is to cast the first vote Wednesday afternoon seeking to enact the bill over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The Senate said it could take the decisive, final vote as early as Wednesday evening. Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers, indicating Cooper’s veto is likely be overridden. If the override drive succeeds, North Carolina would become the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM. SENT: 414. UPCOMING:

ROADS-FISH PASSAGE

The Biden administration is announcing nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to fish that get stuck trying to pass through. Many of these passages known as culverts were built in the 1950s. They’re blamed in part for declining populations of salmon and other fish that live in the ocean but return to freshwater streams to spawn. Although the bulk of the money is going to Pacific states such as Alaska and Washington, there also is a large amount for Maine and a few other East Coast states. By Jeff McMurray. SENT: 560 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA

HELICOPTER CRASH-SOUTH CAROLINA

A police helicopter that crashed at a South Carolina airport was missing a bolt that should have been removed and reinstalled during maintenance about six weeks earlier, federal officials said in a report. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 275 words.

VIRGINIA

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

LOCALIZATION

WATER INFRASTRUCTURE-CLIMATE CHANGE-LOCALIZE IT: Across the U.S., municipal water systems and sewage treatment plants are at increasing risk of damage from floods and sea-level rise that climate change is making worse. The storm that walloped Vermont last month hit Ludlow especially hard, damaging the picturesque ski town’s sewage pipes in addition to flooding homes and destroying roads. It also exposed vulnerabilities in the village’s water infrastructure that cities and towns larger than Ludlow could face, too, as climate change makes storms both more unpredictable and ferocious. We offer local data on wastewater system flooding risk across the country, an embeddable interactive and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CONGRESS-BIDEN ECONOMY-LOCALIZE IT: There are so many dots on the maps they blur into blobs — each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the U.S. this past year to build thousands of roads, bridges and manufacturing projects in communities large and small. Packaged as “Bidenomics” by the White House, the effort is the product of three major bills from Congress and the president’s hoped-for roadmap for reelection. Republicans have balked at what they said was unwarranted federal spending. We provide maps to look for projects in your state and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

U.S. STORIES

AP POLL-TRUMP INDICTMENTS — A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump’s alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election. SENT: 880 words, photos, audio.

GEORGIA-ELECTION-INDICTMENTS-ELECTION WORKERS — The indictment of former President Donald Trump and others this week in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is resonating with a particular group: election workers. Many of them have quit their jobs since the 2020 election after facing the same type of threats and political pressure documented in the indictment, which includes charges against several people accused of a harassment campaign that led to death threats against two Atlanta election workers.

HAWAII-FIRES — Survivors of deadly wildfires on Maui contended with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they sought help rebuilding their lives. Teams, meanwhile, labored to find the dead and identify them. With the death toll already at 106, a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday to help with the grim task of sorting through remains. The governor, meanwhile, warned that a new storm could complicate the search and recovery. SENT: 900 words, video, photos, audio.

PIG-HUMAN TRANSPLANTS — New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it’s worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ’s performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It’s another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives. SENT: 880 words, video, photos.

