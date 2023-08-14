Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NC–ELECTION 2024-NO LABELS

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina voters could have another presidential ticket to choose from next year now that state election officials have formally granted the “No Labels” movement a spot on the ballot. The State Board of Elections voted 4-1 on Sunday to recognize the No Labels Party as an official political party following a successful petition effort. It joins four other recognized parties with which voters can now choose to be registered. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m.

AP-ENT-Obit-Clarence-Avant

Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the “Black Godfather” of entertainment and beyond has died at 92. He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and “Mission: Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars. His death was announced Monday by his family. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 1,000 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

Missing Divers-Carolinas — The Coast Guard and Navy have rescued four divers who were reported missing off the Carolinas.

VIRGINIA

ENT-Theater-The-Wiz

A 24-year-old triple threat who toured in “Hairspray,” competed on “American Idol” and came to the attention of casting agents with her TikTok videos has landed the plumb role of Dorothy in the Broadway-bound production of “The Wiz.” Nichelle Lewis will star in the national touring show this fall and then make her Broadway debut next year as the show’s heel-clicking heroine, following in the footsteps of such icons as Stephanie Mills and Diana Ross. “The Wiz” tours the U.S. starting this fall and lands on Broadway in 2024. Lewis joins a cast that includes Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Avery Wilson. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 641 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BIDEN INVESTIGATION

Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Hunter Biden’s attorney argued in court documents late Sunday that an agreement sparing him prosecution on a felony gun charge still is in place even though the plea agreement on misdemeanor tax offenses largely unraveled during a court appearance last month. It’s unclear whether prosecutors agree that the gun agreement remains valid. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered them to respond by Tuesday. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 578 words.

U.S. STORIES

HAWAII-FIRES — Hawaii’s governor is warning that scores more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui. His statement comes as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape. The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The death toll stands at 96. SENT: 950 words, video, photos, audio. With HAWAII FIRES-LIVE UPDATES; HAWAII FIRES-TOXIC FUMES; HAWAII FIRES-VICTIMS; HAWAII FIRES-LOSS AND FAITH.

MISSISSIPPI DEPUTIES-INVESTIGATION — Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. SENT: 720 words, video, photos, audio.

KANSAS NEWSPAPER RAID — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, audio.

