Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

LEQEMBI-INSURANCE COVERAGE

Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients. Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the drug as experimental. Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced last month that it will cover Leqembi shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave the treatment full approval. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 880 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

— PRIEST ABUSE-SOUTH CAROLINA — A former Catholic priest admits he committed acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BIDEN INVESTIGATION

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland says he’s appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said Friday he is naming as the special counsel David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware. Weiss has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son. The move is a stunning development from the typically cautious Garland and comes during a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into former President Donald Trump. The newly appointed special counsel says plea deal talks have broken down in the Hunter Biden tax and gun case. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 270 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-MARINERS

SEATTLE — Two of the hottest teams in the American League meet on Friday night as the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series. Seattle has won seven straight while the Orioles have won seven of 10. UPCOMING: Game at 7:10 p.m. PT. 600 words.

BBO–ATHLETICS-NATIONALS

Oakland plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Patrick Stevens.

CAR–INDYCAR-INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always been special to Josef Newgarden. It’s even more so now that he’s finally joined the Indianapolis 500 winner’s club. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, with photos by 4 p.m. ET.

SOC–CHARLOTTE-MIAMI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi takes the field with Inter Miami again Friday night, when his club takes on Charlotte in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Game begins 8:40 p.m. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Federal Medicaid officials are expressing concerns about the way some states are handling a massive eligibility review for millions of people on the government health-care program for lower-income residents. In some cases, people dialing into state call centers with questions about Medicaid have had to wait on hold for long periods, prompting some to simply hang up. Federal officials also have raised concerns about the high rates of people dropped from Medicaid for procedural reasons, such as not returning forms needed to renew their coverage. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently sent letters to all states and the District of Columbia reminding them of various federal regulations regarding Medicaid. We link to the letters and break out lists of states contacted about call center concerns and termination concerns, along with other resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BIDEN ENERGY-ASSISTANCE-LOCALIZE IT: President Joe Biden is traveling through the Southwest this week as a record heatwave challenges cities and residents confront triple-digit temperatures and the health and economic effects that accompany them. In Arizona, Biden said heat was the No. 1 weather-related killer, and promoted new investments to help Americans pay their electricity bills. But the federal government’sLow Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)program to subsidize the poorest Americans’ utility bills only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable, the most recent government data from 2021 shows.Experts who study the programs say a lack of funding is largely to blame. We point you to state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VETERANS-BURN PITS-LOCALIZE IT: It’s been a year since President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding healthcare and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. Although Veterans Affairs has occasionally struggled to keep up with the flood of claims, recipients say the government’s recognition has changed their lives. We point you to data on claims per state along with other tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-STATES-LOCALIZE IT:As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving AI technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ASYLUM-FAMILY CURFEWS-LOCALIZE IT: U.S. authorities are sharply expanding the reach of curfews for the heads of asylum-seeking families while they wait for initial screenings after crossing the border. The curfews from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. began in May in four cities and are being extended Friday to 13 locations. And a U.S. official says the program is expected to reach 40 cities by the end of September. The expansion signals comfort with early results of what is intended as an alternative to detention. Asylum-seekers who pass the initial screenings are generally allowed to pursue their asylum cases in court without a curfew. Those who don’t are supposed to be deported. We list out all current cities where the curfews will be in effect and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

China detains a military group worker suspected of spying for the CIA

At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

Summer camp in California gives Jewish children of color a haven to be different together

Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower after pickup in wholesale inflation

____

U.S. STORIES

HAWAII-FIRES — Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations. But widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach. Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world. But many of survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare. SENT: 1,100 words, video, photos, audio. With HAWAII-FIRES-LOSING EVERYTHING, HAWAII-FIRES-BEFORE AND AFTER, HAWAII-FIRES-IMPACTS, HAWAII-FIRES-LIVE UPDATES.

TRUMP-INDICTMENT-CAPITOL RIOT — The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump has agreed with his defense on a looser version of a protective order for evidence in the case. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has largely sided with the prosecution on what sensitive materials should be protected. The judge vowed on Friday to keep politics out of her rulings. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, audio. Developing.

EDUCATION-CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM — Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year. Before the pandemic, only 15% of students missed that much school. All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students were chronically absent. That’s according to data compiled by Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee in partnership with The Associated Press. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

LEQEMBI-INSURANCE COVERAGE — Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients. Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the drug as experimental. Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. SENT: 880 words, photo.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.