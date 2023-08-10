Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

PRESCHOOL PROGRAM-SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds a ceremonial bill signing to celebrate a law passed in June altering the local boards that run the state’s preschool program. First Steps is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, slowly expanding pre-kindergarten programs to more students in South Carolina. By James Pollard. UPCOMING : 400 words by 4:30 p.m.

EDUCATION-ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-CHEATING

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college. Now, educators are rethinking how they’ll teach courses this fall from Writing 101 to computer science. Educators say they want to embrace the technology’s potential to teach and learn in new ways, but when it comes to assessing students, they see a need to “ChatGPT-proof” test questions and assignments. For some instructors that means a return to paper exams, after years of digital-only tests. Some professors will be requiring students to show editing history and drafts to prove their thought process. By Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

HEALTH INSURANCE UNCERTAINTY

RICHMOND, Va. — The failure of Virginia General Assembly leaders to provide direction on an insurance program that has helped reduce premiums for individuals is the key driver behind big rate increases expected next year, state officials and insurance company executives said in a public hearing this week. By Sarah Rankin.

TESLA INVESTIGATION

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 310 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HORSESHOE CRAB HARVEST

The federal government is shutting down the harvest of a species of marine invertebrate in a national wildlife refuge during the spawning season to try to give the animal a chance to reproduce. Fishermen harvest horseshoe crabs so the animals can be used as bait and so their blood can be used to make medical products. Conservationists have long pushed to limit the harvest of the animals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a ruling on Monday that calls for the end of horseshoe crab harvesting in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in South Carolina from March 15 to July 15. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 340 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— CAR OFF CLIFF-WOMAN RESCUED — Authorities rescued an injured woman whose vehicle rolled down a steep embankment above a river in West Virginia on the Maryland border.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ASTROS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Orioles haven’t been swept in 75 series. Houston can end that streak with a win Thursday. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 12:35 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Washington plays Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN–JETS-PANTHERS JOINT PRACTICES

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Aaron Rodgers leads the Jets against the Panthers on the second day of joint practices at Wofford College. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 550 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET

HKN–OFFSEASON LEFTOVERS

Kyle Dubas doesn’t expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to make any more moves before the 2023-24 NHL season opens after completing the biggest trade of the summer. The Penguins dealt players and picks to two different teams to get three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. But the rival Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 750 words, file photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Federal Medicaid officials are expressing concerns about the way some states are handling a massive eligibility review for millions of people on the government health-care program for lower-income residents. In some cases, people dialing into state call centers with questions about Medicaid have had to wait on hold for long periods, prompting some to simply hang up. Federal officials also have raised concerns about the high rates of people dropped from Medicaid for procedural reasons, such as not returning forms needed to renew their coverage. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently sent letters to all states and the District of Columbia reminding them of various federal regulations regarding Medicaid. We link to the letters and break out lists of states contacted about call center concerns and termination concerns, along with other resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BIDEN ENERGY-ASSISTANCE-LOCALIZE IT: President Joe Biden is traveling through the Southwest this week as a record heatwave challenges cities and residents confront triple-digit temperatures and the health and economic effects that accompany them. In Arizona, Biden said heat was the No. 1 weather-related killer, and promoted new investments to help Americans pay their electricity bills. But the federal government’sLow Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)program to subsidize the poorest Americans’ utility bills only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable, the most recent government data from 2021 shows.Experts who study the programs say a lack of funding is largely to blame. We point you to state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VETERANS-BURN PITS-LOCALIZE IT: It’s been a year since President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding healthcare and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. Although Veterans Affairs has occasionally struggled to keep up with the flood of claims, recipients say the government’s recognition has changed their lives. We point you to data on claims per state along with other tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-STATES-LOCALIZE IT:As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving AI technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ASYLUM-FAMILY CURFEWS-LOCALIZE IT: U.S. authorities are sharply expanding the reach of curfews for the heads of asylum-seeking families while they wait for initial screenings after crossing the border. The curfews from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. began in May in four cities and are being extended Friday to 13 locations. And a U.S. official says the program is expected to reach 40 cities by the end of September. The expansion signals comfort with early results of what is intended as an alternative to detention. Asylum-seekers who pass the initial screenings are generally allowed to pursue their asylum cases in court without a curfew. Those who don’t are supposed to be deported. We list out all current cities where the curfews will be in effect and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

____

——————————

