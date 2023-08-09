Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA PRISON DEATH

RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Corrections, under scrutiny over the death of an inmate in a case that’s raised wider concerns about conditions at a southwest Virginia prison, is refusing to release public records documenting complaints about the facility and conduct by officers. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ASBESTOS TOWN

BILLINGS, Mont. — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination has filed for bankruptcy after a judge ordered it to pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages for submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims. The 337 false claims made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn’t have received. The judgment against the Center for Asbestos Related Disease clinic came in a lawsuit filed by BNSF Railway under the False Claims Act. The federally funded clinic in Libby, Montana, has been at the forefront of the medical response to deadly mining pollution. BNSF shipped material from the mine and is a defendant in hundreds of asbestos-related lawsuits. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA–ASTROS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Astros and Orioles meet after Houston’s Kyle Tucker won the series opener with a ninth-inning grand slam. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Washington plays Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN–JETS-PANTHERS JOINT PRACTICES

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Aaron Rodgers will compete against another team for the first time as a member of the New York Jets wen they meet the Carolina Panthers in two days of joint practices at Wofford College. Likewise, this will also be the first time Carolina rookie Bryce Young goes up against another team since joining the league as the No. 1 overall pick. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 3 p.m. ET

LOCALIZATION

BIDEN ENERGY-ASSISTANCE-LOCALIZE IT: President Joe Biden is traveling through the Southwest this week as a record heatwave challenges cities and residents confront triple-digit temperatures and the health and economic effects that accompany them. In Arizona, Biden said heat was the No. 1 weather-related killer, and promoted new investments to help Americans pay their electricity bills. But the federal government’sLow Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)program to subsidize the poorest Americans’ utility bills only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable, the most recent government data from 2021 shows.Experts who study the programs say a lack of funding is largely to blame. We point you to state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VETERANS-BURN PITS-LOCALIZE IT: It’s been a year since President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding healthcare and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. Although Veterans Affairs has occasionally struggled to keep up with the flood of claims, recipients say the government’s recognition has changed their lives. We point you to data on claims per state along with other tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-STATES-LOCALIZE IT:As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving AI technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ASYLUM-FAMILY CURFEWS-LOCALIZE IT: U.S. authorities are sharply expanding the reach of curfews for the heads of asylum-seeking families while they wait for initial screenings after crossing the border. The curfews from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. began in May in four cities and are being extended Friday to 13 locations. And a U.S. official says the program is expected to reach 40 cities by the end of September. The expansion signals comfort with early results of what is intended as an alternative to detention. Asylum-seekers who pass the initial screenings are generally allowed to pursue their asylum cases in court without a curfew. Those who don’t are supposed to be deported. We list out all current cities where the curfews will be in effect and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2023-ABORTION — Abortion wasn’t technically on the ballot in Ohio’s special election. But the overwhelming defeat of a measure that would have made it tougher to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this fall was the latest indicator that the issue remains a powerful force at the ballot box. The election gives hope to Democrats and other abortion-rights supporters who say the matter could sway voters their way again in 2024. SENT: 1,290 words, video, photos, audio.

TRUMP INDICTMENT-CAPITOL RIOT TRIAL — Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington. They argue the Republican former president can’t possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation’s capital. Criminal defendants routinely try to have their cases moved to increase their chances of getting a favorable jury. But there’s a notoriously high bar for proving the jury pool is so biased or tainted by pretrial publicity that the trial must be moved. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

HAWAII-FIRES — Wind-whipped wildfires raced through parts of Hawaii, burning structures in historic Lahaina Town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph (97 kph) that knocked out power, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters. SENT: 870 words, video, photos, audio.

CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE-INSURERS — Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. SENT: 480 words, photos.

