Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-GOVERNOR

CARY, N.C. — A retired health care executive has entered next year’s race for North Carolina governor. Jesse Thomas describes himself as a “no-nonsense Republican” who aims to attract a broad middle ground of voters. He announced his bid last week. Thomas joins an already crowded GOP gubernatorial field that includes Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Thomas’ resume describes a more than 30-year career in the health care industry. He led the Medicaid plan offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to hundreds of thousands of consumers. Eliminating the state income tax and expanding alternatives to traditional public schools are in his platform. SENT: 400 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SHERIFF DIES

DILLON, S.C. — Authorities say Dillon County Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell has died. Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the 61-year-old sheriff worked Monday and didn’t seem to have any problems before he collapsed at his home. Pernell’s deputies and other law enforcement officers escorted his body to Myrtle Beach for an autopsy and then back to Dillon County. Grimsley will review the autopsy results before releasing a cause of death. Pernell worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He was elected Dillon County sheriff in 2020. SENT: 130 words.

VIRGINIA

PATRIOT FRONT-LAWSUIT-BOSTON

BOSTON — A Black teacher and musician who says members of a white nationalist hate group punched, kicked and beat him with metal shields during a march through Boston last year has sued the organization. According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Charles Murrell III was near the Boston Public Library to play his saxophone on July 2, 2022, when he was surrounded by members of the Patriot Front and assaulted. The suit says Murrell was taken by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment of physical injuries and continues to suffer from the emotional aftereffects. No one has been criminally charged. An attorney who has represented Patriot Front in prior cases says Murrell was the aggressor. By Mark Pratt. SENT: 910 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SEVERE WEATHER

Communities across the eastern United States are clearing away downed trees and power lines after severe storms killed at least two people, knocked out power to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses and canceled or delayed thousands of flights. Forecasters received more than 900 reports of wind damage Monday from storms in the eastern U.S with nearly 300 of those reports of powerlines and trees down or damage to buildings coming from North Carolina and South Carolina. In South Carolina, officials say a 15-year-old was killed when a large tree fell on him. In Alabama, officials say a 28-year-old worker was struck by lightning and died. SENT: 590 words, photos, video, audio.

SPORTS

BBA–ASTROS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Framber Valdez of the Astros makes his first start following last week’s no-hitter when Houston takes on the AL East-leading Orioles. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

CAR–NASCAR-ELLIOTT

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chase Elliott is running out of time to salvage his season. The 2020 NASCAR Cup series champion, whose year was stunted by a snowboarding accident, needs to win one of the last three races of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BBN–NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Washington plays Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN–PANTHERS-PASS RUSH

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Panthers have bolstered their pass rush with the addition of Justin Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and owner of 111 1/2 career sacks. Along with Brian Burns, the Panthers now have an outside linebacker duo in their 3-4 defense not seen since the likes of Kevin Greene and Lamar Lathon led Carolina to the NFC title game in 1996. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words by 5 p.m. ET

LOCALIZATION

VETERANS-BURN PITS-LOCALIZE IT: It’s been a year since President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding healthcare and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. Although Veterans Affairs has occasionally struggled to keep up with the flood of claims, recipients say the government’s recognition has changed their lives. We point you to data on claims per state along with other tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-STATES-LOCALIZE IT:As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving AI technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ASYLUM-FAMILY CURFEWS-LOCALIZE IT: U.S. authorities are sharply expanding the reach of curfews for the heads of asylum-seeking families while they wait for initial screenings after crossing the border. The curfews from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. began in May in four cities and are being extended Friday to 13 locations. And a U.S. official says the program is expected to reach 40 cities by the end of September. The expansion signals comfort with early results of what is intended as an alternative to detention. Asylum-seekers who pass the initial screenings are generally allowed to pursue their asylum cases in court without a curfew. Those who don’t are supposed to be deported. We list out all current cities where the curfews will be in effect and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WAGE WARS-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: “Now hiring” signs have become common since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses ranging from hospitals to hamburger joints sought to counteract employee resignations and retirements by raising wages. Many public sector employers also have struggled to attract and retain workers amid aggressive competition from the private sector. During the past couple of years, employee vacancy rates have ballooned in many states, counties, cities and public school districts. States have responded with one of the largest surges in pay raises in the past 15 years. Many local governments also have increased pay. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

LGBTQ+ POPULATION-EXPLAINER-LOCALIZE IT: Laws restricting bathroom access, prohibitions against participating in sports and bans on gender-affirming care have been increasing in Republican-led states across the U.S. in recent years. The laws will directly impact millions of people, but the kind of demographic data that normally helps policy makers shape and measure the impact of new laws is scant. We point you to existing numbers for your area and provide ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2023-OHIO — Ohio’s voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. A highly charged special election that has direct bearing on a November ballot question over abortion rights comes to a close Tuesday. If Issue 1 passes, the threshold for voters being able to change the state constitution would rise from a simple majority to 60%. That would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the fall proposal to succeed, based on polling figures. SENT: 720 words, video, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

BIDEN-GRAND CANYON NATIONAL MONUMENT — President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon. National climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirms Biden is visiting the area Tuesday and is expected to announce plans to preserve more than 1,500 square miles just outside Grand Canyon National Park. SENT: 880 words, photos, audio. Developing.

INFLATION-THE HARD PART — Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years. Now comes the hard part. Squeezing out the last bit of excess inflation and reducing it to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate is expected to be a much harder and slower grind. SENT: `1,150 words, photos.

ENT-TORY LANEZ-MEGAN THEE STALLION — Rapper Tory Lanez’s sentencing hearing for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the feet stretches into its second day Tuesday. A judge heard Monday from Lanez’s father and a statement from Megan Thee Stallion as he considers whether to impose a 13-year prison term on the rapper. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Developing from a 1:30 a.m. ET court hearing.

