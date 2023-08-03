Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-ATTORNEY GENERAL-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop has announced he’ll run for state attorney general next year rather than seek to remain in Congress. Bishop confirmed his bid on Thursday on a Charlotte radio station. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA

FAILED NUCLEAR PLANTS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has ordered criminal charges dropped against the final executive accused of lying about problems building two nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were abandoned without generating a watt of power. The judge says she tossed the charges Wednesday because ratepayers of the utility that lost billions of dollars on the project were improperly allowed on the grand jury that indicted Westinghouse Electric Co. executive Jeffrey Benjamin. But federal judge Mary Geiger Lewis also ruled nothing is stopping prosecutors from properly seeking another indictment. Prosecutors say they are not going away as they review the ruling. Benjamin’s attorneys praised the judge for protecting his rights. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 610 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HOME DEPOT-RETURN FRAUD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal prosecutors say a Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt. The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 26-year-old Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he walked into the stores, grabbed expensive doors and immediately returned them for credit. Prosecutors allege he sometimes took doors without paying and returned them at different Home Depot stores. His attorney did not immediately comment. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS

Baltimore plays Toronto at Rogers Centre. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BKN–HORNETS-NEW OWNERSHIP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will introduce new co-owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall as a news conference after they purchased primary ownership of the team from former NBA star Michael Jordan. The duo is expected to discuss what needs to be done to end Charlotte’s streak of failing to reach the playoffs the last seven seasons under Jordan. UPCOMING. By Steve Reed. 500 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

GLF–WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are among those trying to salvage their seasons as the Wyndham Championship gets underway, the final event of the PGA Tour season before the playoffs. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m. EDT.

LOCALIZATION

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WAGE WARS-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: “Now hiring” signs have become common since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses ranging from hospitals to hamburger joints sought to counteract employee resignations and retirements by raising wages. Many public sector employers also have struggled to attract and retain workers amid aggressive competition from the private sector. During the past couple of years, employee vacancy rates have ballooned in many states, counties, cities and public school districts. States have responded with one of the largest surges in pay raises in the past 15 years. Many local governments also have increased pay. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

LGBTQ+ POPULATION-EXPLAINER-LOCALIZE IT: Laws restricting bathroom access, prohibitions against participating in sports and bans on gender-affirming care have been increasing in Republican-led states across the U.S. in recent years. The laws will directly impact millions of people, but the kind of demographic data that normally helps policy makers shape and measure the impact of new laws is scant. We point you to existing numbers for your area and provide ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

