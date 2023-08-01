Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

MARINE DEATHS

RALEIGH, N.C. — The deaths of three U.S. Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a parked car at a North Carolina gas station have raised questions about how the situation could happen outdoors. Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office had found the men unresponsive in a sedan in Hampstead. A sheriff’s office spokesman said it seems accidental. Most carbon monoxide deaths occur inside a closed garage or in the home. But automotive experts say certain vehicle malfunctions can cause casualties outdoors. However, they say passengers would smell chemicals or hear the engine making loud noises if there was a dangerous leak. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BRIDE-KILLED

The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial. A judge denied bond on Tuesday for Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle escorting Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson away from their wedding reception. A toxicology report recorded her blood alcohol content over three times the legal level. A trial is scheduled next March for charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The judge says “this is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.” By James Pollard. SENT: 430 words, photo.

BABY EEL FISHING

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators have voted to consider raising the amount of a valuable baby eel that can be harvested from Maine’s waterways, though conservationists say the eel populations are declining and need better protection. A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory panel that manages the baby eel fishing industry and other fisheries, voted unanimously Tuesday to consider raising the total annual quota of slightly less than 10,000 pounds of the tiny eels that has been in place for nearly a decade. The eels are typically worth more than $2,000 per pound because of their value to Asian aquaculture companies, which raise them to maturity and sell them for use in Japanese restaurants around the world. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 460 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

ABU GHRAIB LAWSUIT

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A judge has again rejected a military contractor’s effort to toss out a lawsuit filed by torture victims at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. By Matthew Barakat.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-VIRGINIA

OMAHA, Neb. — A minor coal train derailment in Virginia in early July prompted Norfolk Southern to rethink the way it responds to problems with overheating bearings. But it’s not clear why the railroad didn’t make similar changes five months earlier after an overheating bearing caused the fiery Ohio derailment that prompted nationwide concerns about rail safety. The National Transportation Safety Board said the railroad changed its rules a day after the July 6 derailment to take a much more cautious approach after a hot bearing it found. A spokesman for the railroad said that change is part of Norfolk Southern’s effort to become “the gold standard for safety in the railroad industry” but he didn’t address why these changes weren’t made after the Ohio derailment in February. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 580 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HENRIETTA-LACKS-LAWSUIT

BALTIMORE — The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. They were the first human cells to be successfully cloned and have been reproduced infinitely, becoming a cornerstone of modern medicine. The settlement came after closed-door negotiations all day Monday. Attorney Ben Crump represents the Lacks family. He said the terms of the agreement are confidential. By Lea Skene. SENT: 800 words, photo.

JILL BIDEN

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden says exercise helps her find “inner strength.” The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. Biden says she wakes up at 5:45 a.m. most days to fit exercise into her schedule. The 72-year-old first lady discusses her fitness routine in an interview with Women’s Health magazine. Biden likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her when she’s teaching her English and writing classes at a Virginia community college. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS

BBN–BREWERS-NATIONALS

LOCALIZATION

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WAGE WARS-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: “Now hiring” signs have become common since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses ranging from hospitals to hamburger joints sought to counteract employee resignations and retirements by raising wages. Many public sector employers also have struggled to attract and retain workers amid aggressive competition from the private sector. During the past couple of years, employee vacancy rates have ballooned in many states, counties, cities and public school districts. States have responded with one of the largest surges in pay raises in the past 15 years. Many local governments also have increased pay. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

LGBTQ+ POPULATION-EXPLAINER-LOCALIZE IT: Laws restricting bathroom access, prohibitions against participating in sports and bans on gender-affirming care have been increasing in Republican-led states across the U.S. in recent years. The laws will directly impact millions of people, but the kind of demographic data that normally helps policy makers shape and measure the impact of new laws is scant. We point you to existing numbers for your area and provide ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIDEO

