Great Ajax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.3 million.

Great Ajax shares have dropped roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.69, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

